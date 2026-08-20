Richard Gordon Doyle

Providence, Utah

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Richard Doyle Gordon, passed from this mortal life from complications of a severe heart attack on September 19, 2026. He was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johannesburg, South Africa, with his wife Cristal. He was 76 years old.

Richard was, first and always, a devoted husband and father. He married his sweet wife, Cristal Chamberlain, on June 1, 1973. They were married for more than 53 years. He is loved by their 10 children: Erin (Sam Brand), Richard Jr. (Shari), David (Mindi), Jacob (Heidi), Thomas (Georgia), Bethany (Jeﬀ Stocking), Nathan (Ashley), Daniel (Mandy), Benjamin (Marquessa), Matthew (Erin), and adored by his 42 grandchildren and 3 great grands.

Richard served God and his fellowmen as a Stake Patriarch, temple sealer, and missionary to his beloved friends in South Africa. He and Cristal faithfully served missions to South Africa in both Durban (Ladysmith) (2019-2020) and Johannesburg (2026).

Richard’s first service as a missionary was in the Kansas-Missouri mission from 1970-1972.

He and Cristal also served the people of China as English teachers at Shandong University in Jinan through the China Teachers program at BYU (2015-2016).

Richard graduated with a BS from SUU, and later a Master’s degree and a PhD from BYU.

Richard’s career spanned 40 years of teaching youth and young adults in Seminary and Institute for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His love of the Savior Jesus Christ, as revealed in scripture, touched and influenced many.

Beginning his career in 1975, Richard taught in Kingman, AZ; Kearns, UT; BYU; Stillwater, OK; and 22 years at the Logan Institute of Religion in Logan, UT.

Richard was born December 21, 1949, in Cedar City, Utah. His parents are Charles Vernon Gordon and Lorna Berniece Hopkins. He was the 5th of 6 children and is survived by siblings Berl Gordon and Lorna Gower.

A Funeral Service for Richard will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 12:00 noon in the Providence Stake Center, 180 S 485 W, Providence, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:00 to 11:30 am at the church. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan, Utah. The interment will be in the Providence City Cemetery.

Memories can be shared with the family, and a Zoom link can be found on his obituary at www.whitepinefunerals.com