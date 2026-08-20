Betty was raised mostly in Cedar City, Utah, attending Cedar schools and graduating as a proud Cedar Redman from Cedar High. Betty married Gary Macfarlane on March 8, 1952, in Cedar City, Utah. They had four daughters and one son.

Gary and Betty are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Mesa, Arizona. After Gary’s passing Betty moved back to Cedar City.

She is survived by her children; Kimberly Segler, Stacey Miera (Mike), Crystal North (Harvey), Robyn Stokes (Ed), and Corry Macfarlane (Angy). Betty is loved by 23 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Macfarlane, son-in-law Clark Segler, and grandson Jonathan North.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 2:00 pm at the Cedar City Stake Center (155 East 400 South). A viewing will also be held prior to the funeral starting at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.