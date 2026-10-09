Carma was raised in LaVerkin, Utah where she would pick fruit and spend her days climbing and exploring “her cave” in the hills above her house. Carma was the seventh child in a family of nine children, and being the baby sister had its advantages. Carma met her beloved Gerry in 1964 and they were married on September 25th, 1965 in the St. George, Utah temple. Carma and Gerry raised their eight children in Enoch, Utah, and they are part of the “old Enoch crew”. Of their eight children, four were born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a type of Muscular Dystrophy. Carma and Gerry made it a point to not let this slow them down, and took all eight of their children on all sorts of adventures – from Disneyland, hiking and camping, Nauvoo and family reunions, their childhood was full of fun, laughter, and above all, love. Carma went on a Sister’s Runaway every year, and had many friendships that lasted a lifetime. Carma had a love for music, and could be found singing all over the valley – she even recorded a CD with The Old Enoch Trio. Carma could be found in her garden, making her world-famous pickles and pecan logs, or spending time with her kids and grandkids. Carma had a love for all Louis L’Amour books, and could frequently be found in her favorite chair reading her favorite books. She also had a lifelong love for John Wayne – she owned every movie, had pictures, and even a life-size cutout that her grandkids surprised her with for her 80th birthday. She would ride her bike to Summit every day, she was always up for a game night, and her sass and spunk were infectious. Carma was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings throughout her life – the most rewarding of which was working with the Young Women’s group.

Carma is survived by her husband Gerald “Gerry” Maxwell, children Lynn (Chris), LuKae (Zane) Teri (John), Deena, Tana, 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Wickley and Ruth Gubler, children Preston “PJ”, Shayla, and Stasha, as well as four brothers. Carma will be missed by all those who know and love her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. at the Enoch Homestead Chapel – 1390 E Midvalley Rd. Family and friends may call from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at the Enoch Cemetery, under the direction of Cedar Valley Funerals.

The family wishes to thank Carma’s doctors and nurses who helped during this time – especially Dr. Jason North, Heather Larsen, and Collette Terry. We also wish to thank the many friends, neighbors, and ward members who brought meals and checked in. Most of all, thank you to the family that visited, told stories, sat with her, and made us feel loved.

Online condolences can be sent to cedarvalleyfunereral.com