Two men were recently arrested on suspicion of a combined 63 offenses after a traffic stop uncovered suspected drugs, fraudulent identification and more than $30,000 in cashier’s checks issued to someone else.

Diego Palestino-Martinez, 24, and Luis Palestino-Rosas, 29, were booked into the Iron County Jail Oct. 3, on multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, an Iron County Sheriff deputy reported spotting a silver Honda Accord traveling south on Interstate 15 near milepost 57.

The driver allegedly changed lanes abruptly without signaling, followed vehicles closely and nearly caused collisions before the deputy stopped the car near milepost 45.

Palestino-Martinez was driving, and Palestino-Rosas was the passenger. Palestino-Rosas told an Iron County Sheriff deputy the car belonged to him and was reportedly uninsured.

The deputy decided to impound the car, citing the alleged reckless driving and lack of insurance.

During an inventory, deputies found an open bottle of Patrón tequila in the center console and began a further search.

In a backpack, deputies allegedly found a tube containing substances that field-tested presumptively positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

They also found a THC vape and an identification document bearing Palestino-Rosas’ information that immigration officers identified as fraudulent, the affidavit stated.

A similar tube containing suspected drugs was found on Palestino-Martinez.

Deputies also reported finding 18 cashier’s checks totaling $30,710.01 issued to an uninvolved third party, along with that person’s W-2 and a vehicle title.

Additionally, a fixed-blade dagger and an automatic dagger were found in the trunk.

The affidavits identified both men as restricted persons prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons.

During a roadside interview, the men told deputies they were staying in separate rooms at the La Quinta Inn in Cedar City. They also allegedly confirmed more drugs were located there.

Deputies obtained warrants for both rooms. In Palestino-Martinez’s room, they found another container holding substances consistent with those recovered during the stop, court records state.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of 18 felony financial-card offenses and two felony dangerous-weapon offenses.

Palestino-Rosas was also arrested on suspicion of producing or transferring false identification, a second-degree felony.

Palestino-Martinez’s affidavit lists 35 offenses, including 20 felonies, 12 misdemeanors and three traffic infractions.

Palestino-Rosas’ affidavit lists 28 offenses, including 21 felonies and seven misdemeanors.

The remaining offenses include drug possession, paraphernalia, possession of another person’s identification documents and an open container.

Palestino-Martinez’s affidavit also lists reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

Deputies requested the men be held without bail, citing flight concerns, and wrote that the Department of Homeland Security had been notified and immigration detainers were planned.