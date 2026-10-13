Haley Webster

, Southern Utah University

A promising business idea may begin on a sketchpad, in a classroom, or around a kitchen table, but turning the idea into a thriving business takes more than inspiration. It takes trusted guidance, practical resources, access to funding, and a community willing to help. Through Startup Cedar, entrepreneurs across the Cedar City area are finding that support in one connected ecosystem.

During its first year, Startup Cedar supported 112 startups and provided 1,076 counseling sessions to 172 individuals seeking business assistance. Participating entrepreneurs reported $1,492,142 in revenue, secured $219,580 in startup funding, and created 127 jobs. Entrepreneurship-focused events organized through the partnership also welcomed 6,803 attendees between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

“Startup Cedar creates one place where entrepreneurs are able to receive real, tangible support,” said Joni Anderson, Executive Director of the SUU Business Center. “By bringing education, business expertise, mentorship, and resources together, we are able to help local entrepreneurs move their business ideas into a clear plan, and therefore create jobs and strengthen our communities. This inaugural year’s results show what is possible when organizations combine efforts around a shared vision.”

Cedar City started this collaboration with strong entrepreneurial momentum. After being recognized as the nation’s top small city in which to start a business in 2024, the city remained among the highest-ranked communities in 2025 and 2026. Startup Cedar aims to turn that recognition into a regional legacy by making support easier to find and connecting entrepreneurs with the right resources at every stage.

Southern Utah University (SUU), Southwest Technical College, and The Nucleus Institute established Startup Cedar on Aug. 25, 2025, to strengthen the region’s startup culture and create a more accessible pathway for entrepreneurs. Together, the partners connect aspiring business owners with counseling, training, mentorship, specialized equipment, funding opportunities, and a community of fellow innovators.

Rich Carlson, founder of Canyons & Crags, developed a promising new canyoneering product. However, high production costs led him to believe licensing the idea might be his only practical path forward. When Carlson was faced with an estimated production cost of $25 per unit, he planned to license the product for a 10% royalty. Instead, specialists at the Business & Innovation Center and Southwest Technical College helped him refine the design, test affordable prototypes, and cut a nearly three-minute engraving process to just 23 seconds. Those improvements lowered production costs to $14.80 per unit, allowing Carlson to manufacture the product himself and retain its value. Today, what began as a difficult-to-produce concept is reaching customers worldwide.

The partnership also co-sponsors programs that bring entrepreneurship into public view and invite people to develop, test, and share their ideas. These initiatives include the State Bank Business Challenge, an annual Makeathon, and two major speaker series events. The Hive Accelerator Program offers deeper support through seed funding and an intensive six-month experience designed to help participants move their businesses forward.

In its second year, Startup Cedar plans to expand into university research through a new Faculty Fellowship in technology commercialization at Southern Utah University. The fellowship, filled by Dr. Prosenjit Chatterjee, will connect faculty members to student researchers to identify promising technologies and help move concepts toward prototype development and potential commercialization.

That work will complement research and innovation opportunities such as ISBCom 2027, the International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Blockchain, and Communication Technologies, hosted at SUU on May 1-2, 2027. The conference gives faculty and students a chance to present emerging tech, get feedback from industry professionals, build new collaborations, and identify projects with potential for continued development through Startup Cedar.

Startup Cedar creates a continuous journey from the spark of an idea to real-world impact by connecting research, technical education, business development, and statewide innovation resources.

About the SUU Business Center

The SUU Business Center connects entrepreneurs and established businesses with advising, training, government-contracting assistance, and regional partners. Its network includes the Small Business Development Center, APEX Accelerator, Startup Cedar, and the Business & Innovation Center. The SUU Business Center creates multiple entry points for people seeking to launch, strengthen, or expand a business.

About the Business & Innovation Center

Located in Cedar City, the Business & Innovation Center serves as a one-stop resource for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses in southern Utah. The center provides free access to business support and practical resources for prototyping, branding, and content creation. Their resources include 3D printers, a digital media studio, laser engravers, and a collaborative meeting space.

About Southwest Technical College

Southwest Technical College prepares students to succeed in the regional workforce through hands-on technical education and industry-responsive training. Through Startup Cedar and the Business & Innovation Center, Southwest Tech connects technical skills, workforce development, and entrepreneurial resources so local business ideas can become viable.

About the Nucleus Institute

The Nucleus Institute brings higher education, industry, and government together to advance innovation across Utah. Through mentorship, connections, funding resources, and statewide partnerships, the Nucleus Institute helps researchers and entrepreneurs develop promising ideas, build stronger companies, and create economic opportunity. Contact SUU’s Faculty Fellow, Prosenjit Chatterjee, at [email protected].

To learn more about Startup Cedar and available resources, visit https://www.suu.edu/startup/