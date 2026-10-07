Jennifer Plecki, Dixie National Forest





Christmas tree permits will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning October 8

.

Details about designated cutting areas, dates, and types of trees that may be cut may be found at

To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Dixie National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.

Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number when purchasing a permit (note: a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied).

Cutting a Christmas tree also improves forest health. The permit system helps thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.

For more information, visit these online resources: