Top T-Birds

Junior Brooklyn Fely

Surpassing 300 rebounds on the season, Uhrich brought down five boards and added 13 points.

Junior Morgan Trigueiro Ashley Banks

Head Coach Tracy Mason Said:

“This is obviously not how we wanted our final WAC tournament to go, but I am so incredibly proud of the season these ladies have had. From being picked last in the preseason poll to being the third seed in the conference, we are so proud of everything we’ve accomplished this season.”

Game Recap

First Half

The Mavericks burst ahead to an early lead, but a triple from freshman Devyn Kiernan and aggressive play from junior Ava Uhrich spurred a dramatic 16-0 run. UT Arlington ate their way into Southern Utah’s lead before the close of a 20-15 first quarter that.

While the Thunderbirds didn’t score a bucket from the field for the first five minutes of play, they held strong defensively until their offense got back on track. Three-pointers from sophomores Denver Anderson and Kortney Doman and a stunning and-one triple from Morgan Trigueiro guided SUU to a 32-29 lead at halftime.

Second Half

UTA took its first lead since the early first quarter to start the third. However, sophomore Sierra Chambers sank an important layup to tie the game back up at 38-38 and jumpstart her team. The Thunderbirds went blow-for-blow with the Mavericks at the charity stripe, entering the final quarter at a 45-44 deficit.

Southern Utah’s shots from the field finally started to fall in the fourth, with Uhrich, Chambers, and junior Brooklyn Fely each earning a basket and swinging the lead to their team. UTA knotted the score once more with five minutes left, setting up for a thrilling close to the 52-52 contest.

With three starters at four fouls, the Thunderbirds began to lose their grasp on the momentum. Coach Mason re-entered her starting five with three minutes left, and it proved to be the perfect time. Uhrich immediately cashed in on a pair of free throws to tie the game. The fifth and final fouls on Fely and Doman removed them from the game and allowed UTA to retake the lead.

Junior Morgan Trigueiro effortlessly drained a pair of clutch triples to keep her team alive, but the Mavericks’ lead was insurmountable as they coasted to a 70-65 win.

Up Next

Southern Utah will advance for an intriguing semifinal matchup with Abilene Christian tomorrow, Mar. 13, at 2:30 p.m. The game will take place in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 3:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on ESPN+.

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