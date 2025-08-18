By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Students returned to school this week with backpacks, books and lunch money in hand. But when they walked through the doors, something was missing from the usual scene: cell phones in use. This year, district policy requires they stay out of sight during class.

The change stems from Senate Bill 178, passed during the 2025 legislative session and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox in April. The law requires public schools to adopt policies banning the use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices during instructional time, citing concerns about classroom distractions, academic performance and cyberbullying.

SB 178 leaves enforcement to local control, with each district setting penalties. In Iron County, individual schools may adopt stricter rules than the district policy, but not more lenient ones, said Shauna Lund, Communications Director and Foundation Coordinator.

Under the district’s policy, middle school students in the district are not allowed to use their devices at all during school hours, except before and after school or for documented learning or health accommodations.

High school students may use their phones between classes, at lunch, and after school. Teachers can permit phone use in class for academic purposes, but may revoke that privilege at any time.

Cedar High School’s policy escalates discipline: the first offense is a warning, the second an in-school suspension, and the third a meeting with parents. School Resource Officer Justin Ludlow said the changes address what had become a persistent classroom distraction.

“It’s been a huge problem,” he said. “Kids would check their phone 15 to 20 times in a 77-minute class.”

Under the new rules, students can still use phones between classes, at lunch, and during emergencies.

“Six or seven hours without their phones isn’t going to hurt them,” Ludlow said. “The focus is on keeping kids attentive in class.”

For some students, the new rules feel overly strict.

Madison Pond, a senior at Southwest Education Academy, said she understands the need for limits but believes there should be more flexibility.

“If your work is done and the teacher is done teaching, you should be able to be on your phone,” Pond said. “Maybe give us a minute at the start of class to check messages and then put them away. That way the kids aren’t sneaking them during class.”

While students weigh whether they’ll adapt or push back, school staff say the constant presence of phones in past years left teachers fighting for attention.

At Cedar Middle School, wellness room coach Aleese Cardon said the devices had become an obstacle to learning.

“Phones are a huge distraction,” Cardon said. “They’re so worried about their phone going off that they’re not learning. Also, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being bored — this generation has no idea how to be bored and when they’re not on their phones they’ll tell you they’re bored.”

Cardon said misuse goes beyond distraction, pointing to privacy violations when students record or photograph others without consent and share the content online.

“Within minutes, a video can be viral,” she said. “And then it’s shared online, like on Snapchat and instead of one student not learning, now multiple students are distracted with that one video or photo that just went viral.”

Some of those incidents have escalated into fights, she added, with videos circulating among students before staff can respond.

In the first few days of school, Cardon said she hasn’t spotted a single phone — a sharp contrast from previous years when devices were often visible in pockets or on desks. She believes the policy’s success will hinge on consistent enforcement and parent support.

“Something had to be done,” Cardon said. “Will they tweak it? Probably. But for now, this is a step in the right direction.”