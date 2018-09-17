The ‘Olde’ Violin featured in Kanarraville

Submitted by Dawn Aerts

KANARRAVILLE–The Kanarraville Historical Society will host a special musical ‘Fireside’ presentation, “The Olde Violin” featuring the ‘Allred Violin’ played by Linda Isom, and accompanied by pianist Bonnie Hughes, at the Kanarraville Town Hall on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

According to historical records kept with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the ‘Allred violin’ was carried via transcontinental voyage to the city of Nauvoo, Illinois, from Italy in the mid-1800s and was mentioned in the documented accounts of performances attended by the LDS prophet Joseph Smith.

Isom and her sister, Bonnie Hughes, graduated from Brigham Young University with degrees in English and music and both have been involved in civic and LDS Church performances since 1978. According to Isom, the violin was bequeathed to her in 1955 and is estimated to be almost 300 years old.

“This violin has been with me for 63 years,” said Isom of the history, “and our greatest joy is performing this historical music for LDS members and our audience.” The violin was held in the Allred lineage, spanning six-generations in previous decades, and is noted in recorded church history, pioneer stories, Allred genealogy, in interviews with their descendants with research and deductive reasoning.

The performance by Linda Isom will interlace musical selections popular among pioneers of the day, as Isom relates background on practical preservation of the violin and the legacy it represents for church members and through history.

The public is invited to attend this free presentation hosted by the Kanarraville Historical Society. Light refreshments are planned. For information contact Retta Davis, 702-569-7880, president, or historical reporter Cheryl Rose, 702-250-7978; or go to www.kanarraville.org. The Town Hall is located at 40 So. Main St., Kanarraville.