SUU selects new dean

CEDAR CITY— Southern Utah University has announced that after an extensive national search, Dr. Jean Boreen has been chosen to serve as the new Dean for the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Dr. Boreen has over two decades of experience in administration and service at the university level. Her past academic appointments include Associate Dean for the College of Arts and Letters, chair of the English Department, and coordinator of the English education program at Northern Arizona University.

“Dr. Boreen brings with her not only an impressive set of professional experiences, but also a personal commitment to elevating the humanities and social sciences in the lives of students and the broader community,” said Provost Bradley Cook in a school release. “We are truly fortunate to have Dr. Boreen join our outstanding group of university deans.”

Dr. Boreen’s scholarship has focused primarily on the mentoring of beginning teachers, both during the student teaching experience and in the first three years of teaching; she has co-authored several books and articles on this topic. Dr. Boreen also has a deep knowledge of young adult literature and has authored several articles on its use in secondary classrooms. Dr. Boreen has been a leader in professional organizations at the state and national level related to the teaching of English/Language Arts; further, she obtained approximately $500,000 in funded grants in support of professional development for Arizona English teachers.

“I am a strong advocate for the humanities and social sciences and am dedicated to helping students understand why a degree from this college is an excellent foundation for their future,” said Dr. Boreen. “I believe that faculty within our college are able to imagine and create opportunities for students that allow them to fine-tune their ability to problem solve, think critically, communicate effectively–both through written and oral means–and collaborate within situations that allow them to gain confidence so that as they join new communities of work and personal life, they are ready for the challenges that will face them.”

As the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Boreen will oversee the anthropology, communication, criminal justice, English, languages, history, philosophy, political science, psychology, public administration, secondary education and sociology programs.

Boreen earned a BA in English and an MA in English (Literature) from Iowa State University. She earned a PhD in English Education from The University of Iowa.