Seasons of Change

The first day of autumn, or fall, began last month. I’ve often thought fall was a strange name for a season. However, after spending a few falls myself in the magnificent mountains of Utah, I think it fits perfectly. I am amazed watching the green leaves on trees transform into a palette of reds, yellows and oranges that even Picasso would pine for. It truly is awe inspiring to witness Mother Nature weaving her beautiful blanket of many colors upon the branches of forests, where each falling leaf tells a bedtime story to prepare the earth for its upcoming wintery slumber.

However, when that colorful comforter falls upon our own yards, Mother Nature’s bedtime story turns into regular and raucous raking. Of course, we write a few chapters of our own with laughs and leaps into the colorful piles of crunchy leaves decorating our domains from the roofs to the roads. If only fall were always that carefree. Like every season, fall brings fun, but also certain responsibilities. If you leave the leaves lingering too long in the gutters and on the ground, they begin to decay and mold. Make no mistake, this moldy mess will still be waiting for you to clean it up long after the winter snows melt. Better to get rid of the old leaves before the snowfall so you will be prepared for spring and the rejuvenation of life that winter’s icy breath has only delayed. And if you have a garden and fail to cover up or pick your vegetables and fruits, one wave of winter’s wand will wither them.

As we go and grow through our own seasons in life we would be wise to follow Mother Nature’s time tested patterns for success. We have to take responsibility for our falls to prepare for our winters. Don’t leave your dreams and hopes to be buried beneath a moldy mat of smothering regrets. Don’t let your gardens of hopes and dreams go unpicked and unprotected.

Fall should be a time of transformation. It’s a time to let the old leaves of bad habits, regrets and discouragement fall to the ground. Then, prepare your temporarily barren branches for the leaves and blossoms of new beginnings and the birth of new dreams. Yes, you must also endure some winters of doubt and darkness, but don’t let the fear of winter’s chill keep you from preparing for and enjoying the new spring wardrobe waiting to be woven for your world and your heart.

Strive to enjoy the moments and the seasons you have been given. And no matter what season of life you are experiencing now, remember that even though it’s hard to see a bright future when your heart feels like it’s always winter, don’t give up. The sun is still there waiting to warm your frozen heart and bring buds and blooms of new beginnings back to your once lifeless, colorless season of life.