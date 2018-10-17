Saturday last chance for local passes to RRFF

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

The last day to take advantage of reduced-price, advanced local passes to this year’s Red Rock Film Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 20.

The 2018 festival will mark the 12th year of the annual event, and the official line-up was announced earlier this month, including more than 50 films from 19 countries. Local passes are estimated to reduce the price to approximately $2.50 per show, but after Oct. 20 prices will raise to $150 for passes and $5 – $10 general tickets. This year’s festival will take place at The Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts at 195 West Center Street in Cedar City.

The leading countries other than the United States for this year’s festival are Canada and France, and previewers from around the world were used to review films.

Program Director Stuart Robinson said reviewing films for the festival is a challenging task.

“The Red Rock Film Festival receives a wide range of submissions, so it’s difficult to delineate what makes a great film across genres, lengths, and production sizes,” he said. “Success seems to come from an alchemical mixture of technical skill, smart storytelling, faithful acting, and deliberate artistic choices regarding composition, style, and sound.”

This year’s festival will include a variety of genres and themes. Shakespeare-themed film “Lear’s Shadow” will be shown and an homage to spaghetti Westerns made by a student will make its premier as well. Ideas of family and identity are present in films in the line-up for this year, as well drama, comedy and adventure. The festival will also show student films, music videos and experimental pieces, alongside the standard of documentaries.

A new documentary from Ben Niles, titled “The 5 Browns: Digging Through Darkness” will be shown during the festival as well. The documentary looks at The 5 Browns, a group of classically trained sibling pianists, and how they cope with a history of child sex abuse in the family. Other documentaries taking on social justice and political topics will be included the festival.

The 2018 Red Rock Film Festival will begin Nov. 2, and more information is available at www.redrockfilmfestival.com. Local passes are available until Saturday at Groovacious, 195 West 650 South in Cedar City.