Precept Study of 2 Thessalonians

A Precept Upon Precept Bible Study will begin at 1 p.m. March 29 in the Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N 100 East. This will be a six-week study of ‘2 Thessalonians, So You Won’t Be Deceived About His Coming.’ The study will end on May 3.

Confusion reigned in the Thessalonian church concerning end times until the Apostle Paul’s letter brought them comfort and clarity. Fully understand for yourself what God says about “the Day of the Lord”.

Precept Upon Precept studies take a straight-forward investigative approach to Bible study. The inductive method will lead attendees to discover truth for themselves by using three skills: observation, interpretation and application. These studies consist of homework, discussion, and DVD lecture by Bible teacher Wayne Barber.

Precept Bible studies are nondenominational. Students may call 435-267-2234 for information or to sign up. The cost for the 2 Thessalonians workbook is $14. Students can pick up their materials from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. Thursday, Mar.22 at the library.

Information about Precept Ministries International can be found at www.precept.org.