Pink is for awareness, support

By Dawn Aerts

Iron County Today

KANARRAVILLE—Earlier this month, friends gathered together near Kanarraville to remember those trying to overcome the most common cancer of all: breast cancer, and to promote early detection efforts recommended by the American Cancer Society.

Though it was a rainy day outside, the house was filled with pink, and guests wore pink as a local nurse, retired neighbors, a next-door cancer survivor and others arrived: Some will face the physical and mental challenges of a cancer diagnosis — either themselves, or a loved one, a family member, friend or neighbor.

That said, it is estimated that 1 out of every 8 women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime; but with early detection, the five-year survival rate is near 100 percent.

Party organizers spent hours setting a table with matching pink napkins and plates, decorating with pink pillows, boas, candles and balloons; while guests brought baskets of pink blankets, slippers, fuzzy socks and dozens of other items that will eventually be donated to fundraising efforts for the local cancer society.

Co-hosts Tina Tubbs and Ginnie Dixson welcomed guests who had come to learn more about the October awareness campaign and who wanted to show their support for women with breast cancer – celebrating the plight in pink.

According to statistics, breast cancer is more likely to occur after the age of 40, but the chance of getting breast cancer increases with age. Early detection for women over age 40 includes a mammogram and a breast exam by a doctor or nurse every year; and women are urged to report any breast change to a doctor immediately.

The American Cancer Society suggests that some women with a family history, a genetic tendency or other factors should consider an MRI in addition to a mammogram. “We know that ‘annual’ mammograms matter, said Tubbs of other suggestions to maintain a healthy weight, to exercise 30 or more minutes a day and to limit alcohol to no more than 1 drink per day.

According to the Utah Cancer Control Program, a joint effort with Utah’s Department of Health and local health departments, more than a thousand Utah women will be diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer this year – and more women in Utah die of breast cancer than any other form, so finding cancer early with a mammogram and pap test saves lives.

The event was a cheerful gathering that included music, pink grab bags, and pink prizes for games that included everything from a bean bag toss to playing ‘bra pong’ all to remind guests about breast cancer awareness.

“In a small way, we hope these kinds of gatherings will get women to think about early detection,” said Tubbs of the event. “To be more thoughtful about lifestyle as well as to remember their birthdays… a good way to celebrate is to choose an annual mammogram.”

PCaption: (left to right) Neighbors Dawn Aerts, Joan Eliason, Ginnie Dixson, Tina Tubbs, Kaydon Mars, Teresa Martin, Linda Wall, Susan Grimm and Mary Gorham gathered in support of fundraising efforts by the Breast Cancer Society and to prompt women to seek an annual mammogram and breast exam in support of those who will be challenged by breast or cervical cancer themselves, or by family members, friends or neighbors in their lifetime.