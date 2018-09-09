OSU season has begun

By Rebekah Hughes

Orchestra of Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY–The Orchestra of Southern Utah is pleased to announce our season, Dynamic Drama. With events for all ages, we invite you to soar with us as we imagine and create wonderful melodies and harmonies. Through music, the Orchestra of Southern Utah will evoke feelings of drama spanning from various genres and moments in time. From our Fall Recitals to our Children’s Jubilee to our orchestral concerts, there is a little bit of for all. So grab your calendar and save these dates for our colorful and engaging season, Dynamic Drama.

Each Tuesday in September OSU hosts the 19th annual Fall Recital Series. The recital series provides an opportunity for a variety of local musicians and ensembles to perform in an intimate concert setting at the new venue of 21eleven, 2111 North Main. Each recital has a unique theme with an eclectic set of performers. The recitals begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free. There is a suggested donation of $8 for adults and $5 for students, but all donations are gratefully accepted. Here is the upcoming schedule:

Sept. 11- Patriotic Gala. An evening of patriotic music that has shaped America through the ages. From Swing to current classic Americana to Native American Traditional, enjoy a selection of music that will resonate and stir your soul. Directed by Marla McMaster.

Sept. 18- Musical Menu. Feast not only on music but come for a special pre-recital meal prepared by Knights of Columbus ($6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under) starting at 6pm, then enjoy the array of music ranging from classics to jazz from local artists. Directed by Sally Hunter & Sara Penny

Sept. 25- Lines of Lineage. Journey through our past and future lines of lineage. This evening is sure to delight all ages. Directed by Jackie Riddle Jackson



The Orchestra’s Dynamic Drama concert series:

Oct. 11: Stormy Highlights with music by Tchaikovsky and the popular Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Dukas directed by Xun Sun. Several local choirs will be spotlighted.

Nov. 8: Timeless Drama with soloist Adam Lambert (Trumpet), music by Handel, Leroy Anderson and celebration of the legendary Leonard Bernstein’s Centennial.

The annual Messiah is on December 9 and 10.

Feb. 9, 2019 is the magical Children’s Jubilee “Fairy Tale Adventures” with an afternoon of full symphony followed by art, music, and science activities for all ages.

Feb. 21, 2019 Memorable Music Tales with enchanting music inspired by great storytellers featuring Tchaikovsky, James Newton Howard and Howard Shore.

April 11, 2019 ends the season showcasing the talent of young musicians with the Roy L. Halversen Young Artists Concert as well as Mahler Symphony no.5.

Season tickets (ages six and above) are available at the Cedar City Music Store and Cedar City Heritage Theater box office by calling 435-865-2882 or online at http://www.heritagectr.org/. The Fall Recital Series is by donation at the door. For more information, please visit www.myosu.org, call the Orchestra of Southern Utah at (435) 592-6051, or email osucedarcity@gmail.com.

Cutline: Music Director Xun Sun by Asher Swan and Recital Poster, and other OSU photos