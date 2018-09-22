OSU recital series finale Tuesday

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

The Orchestra of Southern Utah’s Recital Series will close Tuesday Sept 25 with a final recital themed “Lines of Lineage.”

The final recital will be focused on ancestry, and take place at 21eleven (2111 north Main Street in Cedar City) at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s chorus group In Jubilo will begin the concert and will be accompanied by pianist Teresa Redd while they perform pieces like ‘Lineage’ by Andrea Ramsey and ‘Shake the Payapa Down.’ In Jubilo began in 2002 with 12 members and has grown to include roughly 60 women.

Cellist Nina Hansen will perform after In Jubilo. Hansen recently returned to Cedar City after teaching English, music, art and American culture in China for two years. She will perform ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Miserable and ‘Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas, accompanied by Tina Calamity on drum and Redd.

Bonnie Nielson will also perform ‘Danny Boy’ accompanie

d Jana Dettamanti. Violinist Lindsey Szczesny will perform Conerto in D Major, 2nd Movement by Tchaikovsky accompanied by Brian Chan.

Suggested donations are $8 for adults and $5 for students.