News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South Elementary Eagles had their first Eagles SOAR Assembly. Mrs. Morrisś second grade class won the drawing and they will be having a gym day with Mr. Oldroyd. We had six students spotlighted by their teacher and presented a special Eagles SOAR t-shirt. We then had a skit that spotlighted How to Walk in Hallways as a Safe, Kind, Responsible Student. We had fun watching as the teachers did the opposite of our expected behaviors and a few of our students modeled correctly.

“I’m proud to be a student at South Elementary School, for here I am the happiest, where learning is the rule…” These are some of the lyrics to our school song. Students and faculty alike are happy to be back in school full swing. This year we are focusing on behaviors that make us Safe, Kind, and Responsible. Our classrooms and halls are filled with students who are just that. We appreciate the support of our parents, the countless hours our PTA puts in, and our faculty and staff. All your efforts do not go unnoticed. Thank you everyone for helping to make South a great place for students to learn and grow.

We love our South Elementary Eagles!

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

Our Fiddler’s Elementary community was saddened by the loss of first grade teacher Mrs. Merilee Jones on Aug. 9. On the first day of school, students were able to tie a ribbon to our school fence near a special banner to honor her memory. Although we will miss Mrs. Jones greatly, former extended-day kindergarten teacher Lori Hermansen will be a great addition to the first grade faculty, and Karmin Eagar will be our wonderful new extended-day kindergarten teacher.

School is now in full swing, and we are excited for a year full of learning, friends, and Mustang pride!

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary learned about the power of being proactive with their latest Marvin and Jesse play. Marvin, played by Mr. Daniel Ekker, learned the benefits of having positive point of view. He learned that sometimes our outlook can change our mood and our future. He helped his friend Jesse, played by Miss Kimmy Soper, see through “rose colored glasses” as well.

Code Changers visited Sept. 6. Students were able to program micro bits using a coding program online.

Reading calendars went home for the month of September. Our school goal is 1.6 million minutes. There will be a monthly prize for the top readers in each grade. The top five readers for each grade will also be recognized with a prize at the end of the year.

School pictures will be Sept. 25.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

North Elementary has a new school garden! With help from Dixie National Forest, USU Extension Service, Lowe’s, Braun Construction, and many others, our school garden is up and growing! Every class in the school will be using the garden to enhance science, math, language arts, and reading instruction. Come by and see it on the northwest corner of our playground!

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary will hold Vision and Dental Screenings on Friday, Sept. 14. We would like to thank our wonderful school nurse, Crystal Shakespeare, and all of the other district nurses for organizing this annual event. We appreciate all that they do to keep our students healthy so that they are able to learn the content needed in each subject and in every grade level.

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Iron Athletics Cross Country team placed first place in both the boys and girl’s divisions at the Milford Invitational on Aug. 29. The team is a club sport composed mainly of students from Canyon View Middle School.

The team has been training since early July. They competed in Hurricane last week as well as at the Canyon View High School Invitational on Sept. 15. Iron Athletics is coached by Jessica Dabb, Larissa Dabb, and Amyanne Rigby.

Featured Photo: Canyon View Middle School Cross Country Team