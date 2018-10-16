Flyers handle Falcons on road

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–The Canyon View Falcons knew their fate for the 4A state playoffs was firmly in its hands. The Dixie Flyers simply provided too formidable a challenge and pushed the team’s ultimate goal back for one more week.

Reggie Graff threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead a 30-point second quarter that carried Dixie to a 44-14 rout over Canyon View on Oct. 4, spoiling Homecoming for the Falcons, who fell to 2-3 in Region 9 play.

The Flyers, who are 4-0 in region and tied with Desert Hills for first place, got off to a slow start against Canyon View. After Weston Banuelos ran for 28 yards on fourth down to keep a drive alive, Tyson Miller finished it with a 1-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.

By the time Graff finished asserting the Flyers’ will, it would give the visitors all the momentum they would need. The senior left-hander scored on a 7-yard run to start the surge, then added a 32-yard scoring pass to Myles Keenan and a 60-yard strike to Miller that stretched the Dixie lead to 34-0.

The Falcons would get on the board for the first time as Colten Shumway found Brayden Cavalieri on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 33 seconds left, but the Flyers made the most of good field position after the kickoff. Kicker Josh Stewart closed the first half by hitting a 30-yard field goal that hit off the right upright and bounced off the crossbar before crawling over and landing safely behind the posts.

Preston Moore scored on a 59-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to finish off the scoring for Dixie, and Landon Yardley scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter for Canyon View.

CV clinches a 4A state playoff berth with a victory at Snow Canyon tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

DIXIE 44, CANYON VIEW 14

Dixie 7 30 7 0 — 44

Canyon View 0 7 0 7 — 14

First quarter

D – Miller 1 run (Stewart kick)

Second quarter

D – Banuelos 10 run (Stewart kick)

D – Graff 7 run (Stewart kick)

D – Keenan 32 pass from Graff (kick failed)

D – Miller 60 pass from Graff (Stewart kick)

CV – Cavalieri 29 pass from Shumway (Talbot kick)

D – FG Stewart 30

Third quarter

D – Moore 59 run (Stewart kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Yardley 12 run (Brown kick)