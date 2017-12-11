Eric Raynold Dennett, age 56, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2017. A man of limitless ingenuity, empathy and selflessness will be impossibly missed by those that knew him.

On May 13, 1961, Eric was born to Raynold Dennett and Nancie Morris amidst an uncharacteristic snowfall of over 12 inches in Cedar City, Utah. The first of three sons to Raynold and Nancie, he was reminded of this historical weather phenomenon each year as the morning of his birthday came about.

Eric married Lori K. Smith in the St. George LDS Temple on June 17, 1983. As an inseparable pair they had five sons-Nathan, Stephen, Sterling, Michael and Walker.

While raising five unruly boys, Eric managed to create a rewarding plumbing business where he had the opportunity to pass both his industriousness and intrepid work ethic onto his boys. More recently, he was exposed as the softhearted man we knew him to be whenever he was around his seven grandchildren who all lovingly referred to him as “Papa.”

A tremendous void has been left within our ranks, as those close to him no longer have the luxury of requesting his mechanical and engineerical expertise that is typically bestowed upon only those with a graduate degree in each respective field.

Eric is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lori, his mother Nancie, his brother Ryan (Ginger) of Las Vegas, sons Nathan (Jaclyn), Stephen (Ashlee), Sterling (Jessika), Michael, and Walker of Cedar City. He will be lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren; Kailey, Abigail, Madison and Connor (Nathan & Jaclyn); Harper and Raegan (Stephen & Ashlee); Linkyn (Sterling & Jessika).

He was preceded in death by his father Raynold, and his brother Curtis.

A viewing for family was held on Monday, December 11, followed by a graveside service for friends and family at 11 a.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.