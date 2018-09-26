City moving forward with new animal shelter

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Cedar City Council voted to approve the lowest bid for the construction of the Cedar City Animal Adoption Center during last week’s meeting.

The accepted bid is from Grass Creek Construction for $1,555,387. This exceeds the loan for just over $1.2 million from CIB, so council voted to use funds from the city’s general funds capital reserve to cover the cost of the shelter in addition to any amount that can be fundraised.

Progress with the new animal shelter can now move forward after several weeks of discussion and concern about the cost and ideas to reduce it.

Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams presented the bids to council and addressed questions and concerns with the help of Grass Creek Construction Owner Spencer Richins.