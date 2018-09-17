CERT classes planned starting Sept. 21

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Emergency Management will host a CERT Basic Course this month on Friday, Sept. 21; Saturday, Sept. 22; Friday, Sept. 28; and Saturday, Sept. 29.

On Fridays, the course will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and the Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All classes will be held at the Heritage Center located at 105 N. 100 East in Cedar City.

This course is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Applications can be obtained by contacting either Stephanie Orton or George Colson at the Iron County Visitors Center located at 581 N. Main Street in Cedar City.

CERT promotes a partnering between emergency management and response agencies and the people in the community that they serve. The goal is to train members of neighborhoods and workplaces in basic response skills.

If there is a natural or man-made event that overwhelms or delays the community’s professional responders, CERT members can assist others by applying the basic response and organizational skills that they learned during their CERT training. These skills can help save and sustain lives until help arrives. CERT members also can volunteer for special projects that improve a community’s preparedness.