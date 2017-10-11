Annual Pumpkin Festival is Saturday

CEDAR CITY—The 17th annual Pumpkin Festival from the Cedar Women in Business will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cross Hollow/Diamond Z Arena in Cedar City.

Presented by Cedar View Pediatric Dentistry the festival includes lots of fun activities for children, including cookie decorating, face painting, Home Depot crafts and more. You can even pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

Proceeds will benefit the Women in Business Scholarship fund. Tickets are $5 per child. Visit www.cedarcitywomeninbusiness.com for more information.