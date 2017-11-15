2017 Fall Photo Contest Winners

Congratulations to our 2017 Iron County Today Fall Photo Contest Winners!

The winning photos can be viewed here as well as the center spread of the November 15 issue of the Iron County Today newspaper.

1st Place: Allan Duff, Enoch

2nd Place: Ginger DeGroot, Enoch

3rd Place: Dale Heit, Cedar City

Runners Up:

Natalie Christensen, Cedar City • Gavin Farnswoth, Enoch • Jennifer Stone, Cedar City • Brittney Hall, Cedar City • Allison Jackson, Enoch • Clyde Spitze • Kali Baumgartner, Cedar City

This slideshow requires JavaScript.