Yongyuan 4th at Wyoming golf tourney

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Competition came to an end at the 2018 Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate, with the Thunderbirds ending competition in eighth place.

Freshman Chanikan (Pluem) Yongyuan set the pace for the Thunderbirds all weekend, ending play in fourth place with a score of 222 (75, 73, 74). In her two collegiate tournaments she has now claimed an individual victory and a top-five performance.

Kyla Smith finished second for SUU at the event with a 235 (83, 75, 77), which also put her in a tie for 22nd on the individual leaderboard.

Lindsay Aleman finished play in a tie for 39th in the field, after carding a 240 (75, 77, 88) for the tournament.

Kamonwan (Poy) Prasurtwong had the third-best round for SUU on Sunday, carding a 78 to bring her three-round total to 243 (86, 79, 78). Launa Wilson finished the two days of competition with a 259 (87, 86, 86) which put her in 69th.

As a team the T-Birds scored a 315 on Sunday to end play with a 938 (319, 304, 315). That score put them in eighth place.

Playing as individuals, Tori Thomas finished in a tie for 53rd with a 245 (79, 80, 86) and Lexi Hamel finished in 65th with a 256 (88, 85, 83).

UTEP claimed the team title at the event scoring a 910 (305, 303, 302). UC Riverside’s Jakeishya Le won the event from an individual stand point carding a 218 (71, 76, 71).

The Thunderbirds will continue their Fall Season on October 8 when they head to the 2018 New Mexico State Aggie Invitational and New Mexico State Golf Club in Las Cruces, New Mexico.