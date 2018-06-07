World Long Drive competitor to host longest drive competition  

Katherine “Katie” Wills, Southern Utah University golf team member and longest drive competitor, is set to host the longest drive competition at the Utah Summer Games Golf Tournament on June 15.

At this hole, players can choose to take a chance on Wills’s long drive and let her drive their ball for a chance to better their score. Wills is excited to host this competition and get the crowd fired up about the long drive.

“It only takes one ball in the grid to win the competition,” Wills said. “So, go after it and crush that ball!”

Wills, a junior at Southern Utah University, is a native to Missoula, Montana and an avid golfer. During her time on the SUU golf team, Wills has reached some personal best and has been a great asset to the team. Wills finished the season with a scoring average of 86.73 in 11 rounds. Most impressive is Wills long drive. At a World Long Drive competition in Denver, Will’s placed in the top 8 with a long drive of 379 and has continued to compete and improve with more practice.

To those participating in the competition, Wills said, “Have fun and swing hard!”

Byron Casper is also making an appearance at the golf tournament. The son of golf legend Billy Casper is partnering with Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games to bring golf back to the annual Summer Games. Casper will guest host the tournament and with SUU’s Community Education program, he will also be providing a Putt, Chip and Swing golf clinic the morning of the golf tournament. This is a great opportunity for competitors to have some one-on-one time with a pro before competing in the tournament that afternoon. The clinic is open for registration until June 13.

Not only has the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games combined their efforts with Byron Casper, but have also worked hand-in-hand with SUU’s new Community on the Go Program. Community on the Go trips pair community members with SUU experts for affordable, educational travel to domestic and international destinations around the world.

For more information about Community on the Go trips offered by SUU, visit suu.edu/onthego, call (435) 865-8031 or stop by the Office of Community and Academic Enrichment at 136 W. University Blvd, Suite 003, Cedar City, Utah.