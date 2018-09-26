Wood leads Rams over Rebels

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN–Porter Wood ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score as the Parowan Rams continued to roll through non-region play, routing Rich 41-0 at Alma Richards Stadium on Sept. 21. The Rams won their third straight and improved to 4-1 overall.

Wood was supported on the offensive side of the ball by Hutch Miller and Codey Hanson, who each ran for a touchdown and combined for 290 yards – Hanson with 150 yards on 13 carries and Miller with 140 yards on 13.

Parowan led 26-0 at the half and rolled from there behind rushing scores from Wood of 5 and 6 yards in the second half. The Rams will travel to Duchesne on Friday before starting 1A South play the following week against Monticello at home.

PAROWAN 41, RICH 0

Rich 0 0 0 0 — 0

Parowan 14 12 8 7 — 41

(no scoring summary available)