Women’s cross country ranked for first time in SUU history

CEDAR CITY– After a strong performance at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals, the Southern Utah women’s cross country team broke into national rankings for the first time in the school’s history. The women currently sit No. 23 and the men are ranked No. 25.

The women have shown strong performances in several events during the season in order to gain national status.

At the UC Riverside Invitational, Angie Nickerson lead the team to a victory. Nickerson crossed the finish line with a time of 20:00.6 placing first in the race.

Madison Fruchey, Maddy Kauffman, Alison Pray and Julieta Navarrete-Lamas also finished top ten in the race.

The women moved to the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational where they competed against nationally ranked teams such as No. 1 New Mexico, No. 2 Colorado and No. 3 Arkansas. The women were able to hold their own with a strong 14th place finish. Angie Nickerson and Maddy Kauffman lead the pack.

The Thunderbirds broke into the national rankings after their most recent performance at the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals. Angie Nickerson was the first to cross the finish line for the T-Birds. She was able to clock in a time of 20:37.9 placing 15th in the race.

Maddy Kauffman followed with a time of 20:51.7. Madison Fruchey and Allison Pray were the next Thunderbirds to cross the finish line.

The women were able to finish the race 8th overall ahead of No. 20 Utah State and No. 28 Georgia.

“When it comes to being nationally ranked, it is just a process,” commented head coach Eric Houle. “We have had so many wonderful athletes come into the program building us to where we are today.”

“It all about consistency in coaching and in training,” added Houle “We’ve been able to maintain that over the years allowing each team to open another door to reaching national rankings.”

The men have also been nationally ranked No. 25 behind Furman and Oklahoma State.