Week of Giving raises $80K for SUU athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah’s Week of Giving wrapped up last Friday, with the Athletics Department raising $80,470 over the course of the five days.

Last year the department was able to raise $20,000, and were able to expand on those efforts greatly. This year the department secured $40,235 in cash and pledges last week, and thanks to the matching gift from Jean and Joe Lopour the total was brought to $80,470.

The money raised will go directly to supporting the 370 student-athletes that attend and compete for Southern Utah University, and the 17 athletic programs they compete for. More specifically, it will go towards facility upgrades, new equipment in the George S. Eccles Sports Performance Center and enhanced travel for the multiple Thunderbird athletic programs.

“The results of our Thunderbird Week of Giving were yet another testament to the incredible individuals and corporations that comprise our Cedar City community and the entirety of T-Bird Nation everywhere,” Associate AD for External Affairs Frank Pucher said. “We received generous gifts from a wide variety of constituents, including SUU alumni, former student-athletes, parents of our student-athletes and local businesses. Jean and Joe Lopour deserve all the credit for their leadership gift and for creating the momentum behind this effort.”