Weaver named Region 9 softball MVP

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

With her team reaching the final day of the 4A state softball playoffs for the first time since 2008, Cedar senior Dream Weaver was named Most Valuable Player by the Region 9 coaches for her performance. The Southern Utah commit led the Lady Reds to a second straight region crown and perfect season with a 12-0 record.

Weaver finished the year with a .567 batting average, 12 home runs and 32 RBI. She struck out only once and made just two errors in 101 chances at shortstop – a fielding percentage of .980.

In addition to 22 straight wins in Region 9 play – Cedar’s last region loss was to Snow Canyon on May 6, 2016 – the Lady Reds had a 19-game winning streak during the season that included a 2-1 victory over Spanish Fork in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Weaver was named to the Academic All-State team in volleyball, basketball and softball and graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Here is the full list of the All-Region 9 softball teams.

First team: Pua Johnson, Denim Henkel, Bryton Holyoak (Cedar); Brianna St. Clair, Addi Betts, Katelyn Phillips (Desert Hills); Alex Deming, Natalie Gunn (Snow Canyon); Jordan Nielson, Camry Higgins (Canyon View); Abby Nielson, Sydney McArthur (Pine View); Hannah Thompson (Hurricane).

Second team: Abby Anderson, Amanda Cardon, Allie Meisner (Cedar); Morgynn Rosemeyer, Tori Hinton (Desert Hills); Payten Jensen, Marley Moala (Snow Canyon); Taylee Braegger, Kaitlyn Lacy (Canyon View); Halle Linford (Pine View); Haven Smith, Chantel Pearson (Hurricane); Kylee Terrell, Kylee Tiffany (Dixie).

Honorable mention: Sage Olroyd, Shaun Bauman (Cedar); Courtney Averett (Snow Canyon); Leachel Barlow, Kylie Donovan (Pine View); Chayden Chong (Dixie).