Warriors use fourth-quarter surge to beat Redmen

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–With its playoff hopes hanging by the slimmest of threads, the Cedar Redmen treated its home game against Snow Canyon on Oct. 4 in the same manner. A win would be what mattered most.

Thanks to one big defensive play, the Warriors came through and pushed playoff momentum firmly to its side.

Isaac Lees intercepted a fourth-down pass and returned it 75 yards to ignite a 17-point fourth quarter as Snow Canyon beat Cedar, 24-7, to pick up its first Region 9 win of the season (1-3). Cedar fell to 1-4 in region and head coach Josh Bennett said turnovers came back to haunt his team again.

“We told the kids that penalties and turnovers will hurt you, and it bit us in the butt,” Bennett said.

After both teams exchanged second-quarter touchdowns – with Cedar’s coming on a 32-yard pass from Jaxon Garrett to Tayvien Brown – the score held until Matt VanGils hit a 22-yard field goal with under 10 minutes left in the fourth to put Snow Canyon in front at 10-7.

The Redmen were able to drive back down the field on the next possession and had a fourth-and-two at the Warriors 22-yard line. Garrett lofted a screen pass that Lees got in the way of, and the sophomore did the rest, completing his pick-six that put Snow Canyon up by 10 with 6:50 remaining.

After Cedar turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, Ryan Bethers finished the run with a 9-yard touchdown with three minutes to play.

“We control our own destiny now, but that’s all we can do,” Bennett said. “It’s disappointing. Snow Canyon came to play tonight, and unfortunately, we didn’t.”

Cedar is idle this week and finishes the regular season with a road game at Pine View on Oct. 18.

SNOW CANYON 24, CEDAR 7

Snow Canyon 0 7 0 17 — 24

Cedar 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second quarter

SC – Reynolds 11 run (VanGils kick)

C – Brown 32 pass from Garrett (Montgomery kick)

Fourth quarter

SC – FG VanGils 21

SC – Lees 75 interception return (VanGils kick)

SC – Bethers 9 run (VanGils kick)