UVU edges Lady T-Birds, 69-61

OREM- The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team traveled north to Orem Thursday night to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines. Despite coming back from a 12-2 deficit, the Thunderbirds were not able to hold on as the Wolverines walked away with the 69-61 victory.

The Wolverines opened strong, quickly going up by a score of 12-2, but a quick seven points from Natalie Sanchez would bring the Thunderbirds back within three. Sanchez finished the first quarter with 10 points, cutting the UVU lead to just one with a last second three at the end of the quarter.

Utah Valley was able to maintain their lead at the end of the first half despite a couple lead changes throughout the second quarter. Whitney Johnson was a force on the glass, pulling down 11 first-half rebounds and Rebecca Cardenas finished with eight first-half assists as the Thunderbirds trailed 28-29 at halftime.

The Thunderbirds were able to take a 55-52 lead in the second half on a fourth quarter 11-0 run highlighted by three straight steal and scores by Skylee Doman. However, the Wolverines were able to tie the game and stormed right back with a 7-0 run and the 69-61 win over the Lady T-Birds.

Four Thunderbirds finished with double digit points, including Sanchez who led the team with 12 and Ashley Larsen who finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Whitney Johnson pulled down 17 total rebounds and Cardenas dished out 11 assists.

The Lady T-Birds will be back home on Tuesday, December 5, for an afternoon matinee against UC Irvine in the America First Event Center.