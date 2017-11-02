Tyler added to CFPA Watch List

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–Thunderbird quarterback Patrick Tyler has been named to the CFPA (College Football Performance awards) Watch List for the FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.

The senior out of California has been phenomenal for the Thunderbirds so far this season. Despite missing one contest he has thrown for 1,751 yards this season. He’s completed 147 passes, 15 of which have gone for touchdowns. He also has a 96-yard pass play to his name this season.

Tyler hasn’t only gotten it done through the air, but also on the ground. Tyler has ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns over the course of the season. Tyler is in his second year as the starting quarterback for the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds will return home this weekend for a matchup with the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota in a game scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Tickets for SUU’s next game can be purchased at tbirdtickets.com or at the America First Event Center Ticket Office.