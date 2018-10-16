Treats for some, tricks for others

By Tom Zulewski

As the first hints of fall – courtesy of last weekend’s rains – and colder weather invade our brains, it’s about time we dished some dish on the playoffs. With Halloween approaching soon, tricks are waiting for some, while those with real chances to be impactful get the treats in the bag of goodies.

No, we didn’t let Linus do a search for the Great Pumpkin to set this bit up, but his blanket went missing for a time.

Hey, finding the funny stuff matters. Let’s do this thing.

-First things first: The scenario couldn’t be any simpler for the Canyon View football team. Despite suffering a pair of blowout losses at home in the last two weeks, all the Falcons need to do to earn a spot in the 4A state football playoffs is beat the Snow Canyon Warriors tonight. It’s on the road, but CV is 2-0 in region outside of Cedar City.

That’s right. They win and they’re in. No “looks like.” No “they need help.” Just win and it’s done.

Here’s what makes the Falcons worthy of treats and gives us some perspective: they managed to produce two playoff appearances under former head coach Robby Robinson (2013, 2015) as a 3A South member, but the only other time CV advanced deep into October as a member of Region 9 was in 2000.

Most of the seniors on this team were babies when that happened.

In last year’s game between the teams, Snow Canyon could only manage a 7-0 win. The Warriors’ lone score came with the help of 35 penalty yards on a 60-yard drive at the start of the third quarter.

As long as Canyon View avoids mistakes early, they’ll be able to pack up the bus for a first-round game at Region 12 champ Sky View on Oct. 26.

If the Falcons fall, the only thing that will save the bacon is if Snow Canyon can somehow lose to Hurricane in its season finale Oct. 18. That will force a play-in game to see who gets to make the trip to play the Bobcats.

Then again, the Tigers’ defense is allowing 56 points per game in region play. The time for the Falcons to close the deal and do it by themselves is right now.

-For the first time in nine years, the Cedar Lady Reds girls soccer team isn’t going to the state playoffs. That doesn’t feel normal, and it’s why the tricks are out of the bag.

Fielding a team that had only two non-starting seniors on the roster, the Lady Reds lost seven of its final nine region games after starting 2-1. Three of the seven losses were by a single goal and two happened in overtime.

-Had a bad feeling after the home opener, but the Southern Utah football team has no other option at this point. Sitting 0-2 in the Big Sky and 0-5 overall after a disheartening 55-17 rout at fifth-ranked Eastern Washington, the T-Birds need to win out just to get a decent look from the FCS playoff selection committee.

Four of the team’s final six games are at Eccles Coliseum, starting with Sacramento State on Saturday night. The Hornets have dropped their first two Big Sky games, including a 41-27 home loss to Cal Poly last week.

The rest won’t be easy. SUU travels to Idaho, then has to contend with Northern Colorado, Montana and Weber State back at home before finishing up Nov. 17 with a road game against the Mustangs.

Southern Utah’s football history against Cal Poly hasn’t been kind, especially when they were rivals in the Great West. The T-Birds lost nine of its final 10 games to them in that league, but they’ve won two of the three Big Sky matchups to date.

-If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan, I apologize in advance for these final paragraphs. Kicker Mason Crosby needs a hug and a good sports psychologist after what happened Oct. 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Crosby missed five kicks – four field goals (41, 42, 38 and 56 yards) and one extra point.

That would have given Green Bay 13 points in total, but the Lions won by eight, 31-23. Surprising doesn’t cover the feeling here. Shocked is more like it. Crosby had made 10 of his previous 11 field goals before hitting the turf at Ford Field.

As kickers and writers do every week, we’ll dust ourselves off, get back up, and try again.

Follow Tom Zulewski on Twitter @TommyZee81 or email tominator19@yahoo.com.