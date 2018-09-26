Iron County Today
Cedar High High School Sports

Thunder stun Redmen on final play

kelsey Kelsey September 26, 2018

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

For the briefest of moments, the Cedar Redmen looked like victory was within its grasp as they took a late lead over the Desert Hills Thunder.

Backup quarterback Gage Baird came through with a big run that led to Logan Callister’s 35-yard field goal with no time remaining as Desert Hills beat Cedar, 26-24, on Sept. 21 to stay unbeaten in Region 9 play at 3-0.

With 13 seconds left, Cedar quarterback Jaxon Garrett threw a 9-yard touchdown to Jackson Cook that put them up 24-23. As things turned out, the Thunder were able to overcome the ejection of starting quarterback Logan Wilstead.

Baird came through with a long run and got out of bounds with 1.9 seconds remaining to set up Callister for the game-winner.

Wilstead had two touchdown runs in the first half as Desert Hills built a 21-7 lead, but Drake Fakahua put Cedar back in the game late in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Thunder came through with a safety that pushed the lead to 23-14 early in the fourth when punter Zane Montgomery stepped over the line at the back of the end zone, but he would hit a 20-yard field goal later in the period before Garrett’s touchdown pass.

Garrett also scored Cedar’s other touchdown on a 6-yard run in the opening quarter that tied the score at 7-7.

 

DESERT HILLS 26, CEDAR 24

Cedar 7 0 7 10 24

Desert Hills 7 14 0 5 26

First quarter

DH – Wilstead 1 run (Callister kick)

C – Garrett 6 run (Montgomery kick)

Second quarter

DH – Andrus 11 run (Callister kick)

DH – Wilstead 1 run (Callister kick)

Third quarter

C – Fakahua 1 run (Montgomery kick)

Fourth quarter

DH – team safety

C – FG Montgomery 20

C – Cook 9 pass from Garrett (Montgomery kick)

DH – FG Callister 35

Tags

Related Post

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.