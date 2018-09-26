Thunder stun Redmen on final play

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

For the briefest of moments, the Cedar Redmen looked like victory was within its grasp as they took a late lead over the Desert Hills Thunder.

Backup quarterback Gage Baird came through with a big run that led to Logan Callister’s 35-yard field goal with no time remaining as Desert Hills beat Cedar, 26-24, on Sept. 21 to stay unbeaten in Region 9 play at 3-0.

With 13 seconds left, Cedar quarterback Jaxon Garrett threw a 9-yard touchdown to Jackson Cook that put them up 24-23. As things turned out, the Thunder were able to overcome the ejection of starting quarterback Logan Wilstead.

Baird came through with a long run and got out of bounds with 1.9 seconds remaining to set up Callister for the game-winner.

Wilstead had two touchdown runs in the first half as Desert Hills built a 21-7 lead, but Drake Fakahua put Cedar back in the game late in the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Thunder came through with a safety that pushed the lead to 23-14 early in the fourth when punter Zane Montgomery stepped over the line at the back of the end zone, but he would hit a 20-yard field goal later in the period before Garrett’s touchdown pass.

Garrett also scored Cedar’s other touchdown on a 6-yard run in the opening quarter that tied the score at 7-7.

DESERT HILLS 26, CEDAR 24

Cedar 7 0 7 10 — 24

Desert Hills 7 14 0 5 — 26

First quarter

DH – Wilstead 1 run (Callister kick)

C – Garrett 6 run (Montgomery kick)

Second quarter

DH – Andrus 11 run (Callister kick)

DH – Wilstead 1 run (Callister kick)

Third quarter

C – Fakahua 1 run (Montgomery kick)

Fourth quarter

DH – team safety

C – FG Montgomery 20

C – Cook 9 pass from Garrett (Montgomery kick)

DH – FG Callister 35