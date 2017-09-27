Thunder cruise past Falcons

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

For the fourth straight football game, the Canyon View Falcons were able to score first on its opponent. They got on the board before many of the gathered fans could settle in their seats.

Once the running tandem of Brock Parry and Kolton Madsen got going, the Desert Hills Thunder were no match.

Parry and Madsen scored two touchdowns apiece on the ground, and the defending 3AA state champions did most of their work in the first half on the way to a convincing 55-7 rout over the Falcons on Sept. 22. Quarterback Noah Sewell added two touchdowns – one rushing, one passing – as the Thunder stayed on top of the Region 9 standings at 3-0, 5-1 overall

Parry found the end zone with two long runs, one from 25 yards in the first quarter and a 42-yarder in the second that helped push Desert Hills out to a 41-7 halftime lead.

Madsen did his work from short-range, scoring on a 2-yard run in the first and a 3-yard run in the second. Kyler Bergener scored the lone touchdown for Canyon View on a 44-yard run on the game’s opening drive.

Canyon View will travel again this Friday for a game at Dixie, the only other undefeated team in Region 9 play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

DESERT HILLS 55, CANYON VIEW 7

Canyon View 7 0 0 0 — 7

Desert Hills 21 20 14 0 — 55

First quarter

CV – Bergener 44 run (Davis kick)

DH – Sewell 2 run (Callister kick)

DH – Parry 25 run (Callister kick)

DH – Madsen 2 run (Callister kick)

Second quarter

DH – Bailey fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed)

DH – Parry 42 run (Callister kick)

DH – Madsen 3 run (Callister kick)

Third quarter

DH – Taufa 11 run (Callister kick)

DH – Henrie 10 pass from Sewell (Callister kick)