The playoffs are coming

By Tom Zulewski

It may not seem like it, but there’s plenty going on in the fall sports season. Girls soccer is wrapping up the push to the playoffs this week, and the 4A state golf championship was played Oct. 1 and 2 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield.

Football is heading to the final three weeks, and the Canyon View Falcons are still very much alive for no worse than a play-in game for the fourth 4A state playoff spot from Region 9.

Up north, the Parowan Rams are making even more noise as they look to make a run to the 1A state football title game.

In no particular order, here’s what’s in my head as fall weather really starts kicking in.

-While the top three are pretty much set in Region 9 girls soccer, the fourth spot is very much up for grabs.

As the week began, Cedar and Pine View were tied with 4-6-0 region records (12 points), and Hurricane was just one point back with a 3-5-2 mark (11 points). The possibilities are strong that a play-in game will be needed to determine who gets in, but things could always go haywire.

With only two seniors on the roster, Cedar has the toughest road to get in. They played a road game at region leader Snow Canyon on Tuesday and close the regular season at Desert Hills on Friday.

Pine View played its Tuesday game at home against Hurricane, and they eliminate the Tigers from contention with a victory. If the Panthers can beat the Warriors on Friday, they force Cedar to win both of its matches just to get a play-in game.

The Lady Reds had lost five of its last six matches before beating Canyon View last week, but the hope is still there. The true test of the team’s character is about to happen right now.

-There isn’t normally much to talk about for state golf, but congratulations go out here to Cedar players Jackson Miller and Keenan Togisala, who are representing the Redmen as individuals for the 4A tournament.

-Things went according to form last Friday when Canyon View’s homecoming was spoiled by Desert Hills in a 42-14 loss, but the Falcons are 2-2 in Region 9 and have a distinct edge on the three teams that are behind them.

Even though another tough home game happens Thursday against Dixie, CV can still do no worse than a play-in game for the fourth 4A state playoff spot as long as they beat Snow Canyon on the road Oct. 10.

At 1-3, Cedar can help out the Falcons by beating the Warriors this week, but they have to close on the road at Pine View on Oct. 17. Hurricane’s final three: at Pine View, vs. Dixie, at Snow Canyon.

If CV can split the last two and get to 3-3, the pressure is clearly on the chasers.

-Lock this game in on the calendar: Milford at Parowan on Oct. 19. The Rams made a loud statement last week by winning at Duchesne, 14-7. If quarterback Porter Wood isn’t an all-everything player, the win over the Eagles proves otherwise.

Wood threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score with time winding down in the first half, then he sealed the win with a diving interception of a deflected pass in the final minute.

Milford wears the champion’s crown at the moment, but Parowan is building toward something greater in the closing weeks. It’s time for everyone to get the playoff game faces on.

Follow Tom Zulewski on Twitter @TommyZee81 or email tominator19@yahoo.com.