T-Birds sign N’Diaye for basketball

CEDAR CITY– The Thunderbird men’s basketball program and head coach Todd Simon have announced the signing of Illinois State transfer Daouda “David” N’Diaye. Standing seven feet tall, N’Diaye will suit up as a center for Southern Utah.

“Daouda brings a wealth of winning experience,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “With his size and length he affects the game defensively as a rim protector. He is very athletic and can really run the floor which is a great fit for our uptempo style of play. We are very excited to work with him and and get him ready to impact the game when he hits the floor.”

David’s junior season at Illinois State was by far his strongest from an individual standpoint, as he averaged 4.3 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. He also started 15 games for the Redbirds during the course of the season. He also finished the year with 25 blocks and 11 steals.

The former Redbird had a successful sophomore season in Normal, Illinois, leading the team in blocks with 1.6 per contest. He appeared in 26 games for Illinois State, averaging 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 points while being a consistent role player on a team that earned a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

N’Diaye appeared in 12 games for the Redbirds as a freshman.

He also had a very strong prep career. Playing for Windermere Preparatory School in Florida, he averaged 12 points, nine rebound and eight blocks per contest. He also spent time playing for the Orland Venom AAU program, averaging double-double numbers at 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks per game. The Orland Venom won the National District Championship while N’Diaye was donning its jersey.

The incoming T-Bird grew up in Paris, France and is the son of Papa N’Diaye and Oulege Thiam.

He will be joining a team that is fresh off the first-ever run to the Big Sky Conference Tournament Semifinals, with an upward trajectory heading into Simon’s third year as head coach. N’Diaye also joins Jason Richardson as players that have signed with the Thunderbirds since the conclusion of the most recent campaign.

N’Diaye will transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and will have to sit out the 2018-19 campaign for the Thunderbirds due to NCAA transfer rules.