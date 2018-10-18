T-Birds open bag of tricks, earn first win

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–If desperate times called for desperate measures, the Southern Utah football team had no problem diving deep into its playbook of tricks in search of its first win of the season.

With the help of the “Cedar Special” and running backs Karris Davis and Jay Green doing the work, the Thunderbirds came through and gave the Homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about.

The duo combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns apiece as SUU shook off a sluggish beginning and pulled away to a 48-27 victory over Sacramento State before an announced crowd of 10,424 at Eccles Coliseum. The T-Birds moved to 1-2 in Big Sky play and 1-5 overall.

Despite losing starting quarterback Kevin Thomsen to an injury in the first quarter, the Hornets (0-3, 2-4) turned to backup Wyatt Clapper, who delivered a pair of touchdowns – one on a 41-yard pass to Pierre Williams and the other on his own 17-yard run – to help the visitors take a 21-7 lead.

In the second quarter, the T-Birds had an answer.

“Once things started clicking and going downhill, it was fun to watch our team play,” SUU head coach Demario Warren said. “We stuck together and didn’t change anything on defense. Special teams gave us a kickstart, and it was a full-team win.”

And the highlight was the Cedar Special. Freshman receiver Austin Ewing took the snap, handed the ball to Green, and Green pitched it to Lance Lawson, who had Ewing in a cavern of open space in the end zone.

Although his eyes got big with no white-shirted Hornets player around him, Ewing knew his mission.

“Don’t drop this thing. Just score,” Ewing said. “It worked out so well.”

The scoring pass covered 4 yards, and it gave SUU the lead for good at 27-21 with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half.

From there, the Hornets were held to two Devin Medeiros field goals, both from 22 yards. Davis scored his touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 6 and 22 yards to start the comeback, and Green helped the T-Birds add on, starting with a 4-yard run on the first drive of the second half and closing the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

“When I played in high school, my offensive line was rough. I had to break a lot of tackles,” Davis said. “Coming here to SUU, it’s the greatest line I’ve had in my life and I love them to death.”

Green finished with 107 yards on 20 carries, and Davis added 84 yards on 10. Despite getting outgained 528-436 in total yards, SUU got a 99-yard kickoff return from Jud Cockett that answered the first Sacramento State score, a 50-yard run by Elijah Dotson.

Dotson was the leading rusher for the Hornets, finishing with 149 yards on 22 carries.

The T-Birds will head back on the road this week for a game at Idaho that kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Vandals dropped a 24-23 decision to Montana State last week on a missed extra point with three minutes left in the game.

SOUTHERN UTAH 48, SACRAMENTO ST. 27

Sacramento St. 21 3 0 3 — 27

Southern Utah 7 20 14 7 — 48

First quarter

SAC – Dotson 50 run (Medeiros kick), 13:44

SUU – Cockett 99 kickoff return (Berz kick), 13:30

SAC – Williams 41 pass from Clapper (Medeiros kick), 8:11

SAC – Clapper 17 run (Medeiros kick), :02

Second quarter

SUU – Davis 6 run (kick failed), 10:23

SUU – Davis 22 run (Berz kick), 7:13

SUU – Ewing 4 pass from Lawson (Berz kick), 2:38

SAC – FG Medeiros 22, :01

Third quarter

SUU – Green 4 run (Berz kick), 9:55

SUU – Ewing 8 run (Berz kick), :16

Fourth quarter

SAC – FG Medeiros 22, 11:59

SUU – Green 11 run (Berz kick), 10:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Sacramento St. – Dotson 22-149; Perkinson 9-47; Clapper 6-31; Thomson 3-16; Lindsey 1-12. Southern Utah – Green 20-107; Davis 10-84; Cockett 1-23; Ewing 3-19; Lawson 1-16; Harris 1-11; McMillin 1-9; Measom 1-2; Johnson 1-2; Zwahlen 1-minus-9.