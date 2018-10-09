T-Birds lost Big Sky soccer opener

CEDAR CITY- The Southern Utah soccer team hosted the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Sunday afternoon for their third Big Sky match of the season. NAU won the match 2-0.

“Obviously the result was disappointing today,” head coach Fred Thompson said. “It was a typical conference game for this time of the year with both teams getting after it. In the Big Sky you go out to win whether you are on the road or at home and today they were able to come out on top.”

The Lumberjacks scored goals in each half, scoring just five minutes into the match and then again in the 53rd minute of play to go up 2-0.

The Thunderbirds struggled to create opportunities throughout the match. Brianna Aldridge made nine saves, including one on a penalty kick in the 36th minute.

The Thunderbirds will continue Big Sky play this weekend as they host Sacramento State on Oct. 5 and Portland State on Oct. 7.