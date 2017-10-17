T-Birds’ harriers ranked in region and national polls

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Regional and National rankings have been released, where the SUU women have found themselves ranked in the Mountain Region and the men find themselves in the No. 12 spot in the NCAA.

The Southern Utah women have found themselves in this week’s Mountain Region rankings at No. 14. This is the first time this season the women have appeared in the Regional rankings. The women’s squad tops No. 15 Wyoming. At the top of the rankings are No. 1 Colorado, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 3 Utah State, No. 4 BYU and No. 5 Northern Arizona.

The men have dropped in both the Regional and National rankings in week five. SUU falls two spots in the Mountain Region rankings, finding themselves at No. 5. The Thunderbirds top No. 6 Air Force, No. 7 Utah State and No. 8 Weber State. Northern Arizona tops the Mountain Region rankings at No. 1 with No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Colorado and No.4 Colorado State rounding out the top four.

In the USTFCCCA National rankings the Southern Utah men are now No. 12 in the country, dropping six spots. The men are ranked above No. 13 Michigan, No. 14 UCLA and No. 15 Michigan State among others. Rounding out the top five in the National rankings are No. 1 Northern Arizona, No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Portland, No. 4 Syracuse and No. 5 Colorado.

Despite the slight drop in the ranking, the Thunderbirds are confident about where the team is heading into the Big Sky Conference Championships next weekend.