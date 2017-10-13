T-Bird volleyball falls to Sacramento State

SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah volleyball team squared off against the conference leading Sacramento State Hornets Thursday. Sacramento State continued their undefeated conference bid so far and won the match in three sets.

The first set began with the Hornets gaining an early 12-5 advantage. Southern Utah battled to keep things close in the set, but a couple long runs from Sacramento helped them pull ahead enough to take the first set 25-17.

Both teams stayed neck and neck for the first portion of the second set. Miranda Canez was deadly accurate in her kill attempts tonight. She only had five kills, but that was out of just six attempts giving her an .800 hitting percentage for the night.

With Southern Utah trailing 16-19 near the end of the set, a comeback looked possible. However, a 6-0 run from the Hornets allowed Sacramento State to close out the second set 25-16.

After gaining a 10-9 advantage in the third and final set, Sacramento State didn’t look back and ended up winning the set 25-17.

Macky Fifita was the leading attacker for Southern Utah tonight. She hit 9 kills and had a .292 hitting percentage.

Fifita also had 10 digs for the match along with Kacie Huntsman who had 10 digs as well.

Moving Forward

The Thunderbirds will pack their bags and travel to Portland, Oregon this Saturday to compete against Portland State. The match will begin at 8 p.m. MT.