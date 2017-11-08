T-Bird soccer players earn Big Sky honors

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

The Big Sky Conference has released the 2017 Soccer All-Conference teams, and Ally Thimsen and Brianna Sims of SUU were both named to the Honorable Mention team by the conference.

This is the third Big Sky All-Conference honor for Thimsen who was an Honorable Mention in 2015 and was named to the Second Team in 2016. The senior forward was one of four Thunderbirds with multiple goals this season and was able to set a new all-time record for career goals reaching 20 total goals in her final season as a Thunderbird.

“It’s nice for Ally to get some recognition with this being her last year and all that she’s done for us, and obviously the conference recognizes that she had a good impact for us,” SUU head coach Fred Thompson said. “It just happens there were some in the league that had a great year for themselves, and in another year she might have been little bit higher. But, we’re going to miss her. We’ll miss her input, her goals and most importantly how she was open to changing her role on the team in order to help the team overall, and I definitely think she’s worthy of recognition.”

For Sims, this will be the first Big Sky All-Conference honor of her young career as a Thunderbird. The sophomore started all 18 games in the midfield for Southern Utah and spent nearly 1300 minutes on the field.

“She’s always someone who’s going to be a little overlooked because of her size and the way that she plays, so I was glad that at least a few of the coaches recognized the impact that she had,” Thompson said. “I get to see her every day, every game and every practice so I understand how valuable she is to this program, how great she is defensively as far as winning balls and keep possession. I would say she was our most consistent player this year, and we’re obviously better when she’s on the field.”