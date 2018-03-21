T-Bird men make SUU tennis history

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

HURRICANE– In one day the Thunderbird men’s tennis team doubled their all-time Big Sky Conference victory number, as the T-Birds were able to knock off North Dakota and Northern Colorado on Friday to improve to 2-2 in conference play.

The matches were moved to Hurricane High School due to weather concerns in Cedar City.

SUU’s match against North Dakota started on Thursday and concluded on Friday after a delay. The Thunderbirds won all but one singles match to top the Fighting Hawks for the first time in the program history.

The Thunderbirds knocked off Northern Colorado for the first time ever on Friday as well, securing a 5-2 victory.

With the pair of victories, the T-Birds have moved to 9-5 on the season, greatly improving on the 4-16 record the team reached in Sadhaf Pucher’s first year as head coach.

The Thunderbirds will head into their next match riding a seven-match winning streak, which is the longest in the history of the program.

“We had some rough weather conditions against UND and I feel like we stayed composed in a very tough playing environment,” Pucher said. “The match took two days to finish and we had two hour turn around to be ready to play a very competitive UNC team. We had a great start in doubles and singles, the guys didn’t let either team get back in the match after clinching the doubles point.”

Southern Utah 6, North Dakota 1

Doubles Competition

Conor Tordoff/Jonathan Morales (SUU) vs. Daniel Martinez/Lukas Buth (UND) 5-4 (DNF)

Pablo Guerra Garcia De Celis/Guy Feigin (SUU) def. Annei Laska/Alex Mailes (UND) 6-2

Agustin Tamagnone/Remus Cope (SUU) def. Ben Yeacker/Davide Callegari (UND) 6-1

Singles Competition

Conor Tordoff (SUU) def. Lukas Buth (UND) 6-2, 6-4

Jonathan Morales (SUU) def. Annei Laska (UND) 6-0, 6-0

Agustin Tamagnone (SUU) def. Daniel Martinez (UND) 6-2, 6-1

Guy Feigin (SUU) def. Davide Callegari (UND) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6

Pablo Guerra Garcia De Celis (SUU) def. Alex Mailes (UND) 6-2, 6-3