SUU’s Warren Region Coach of Year

WACO, Texas – The accolades continue to stack up for Southern Utah head football coach Demario Warren.

It was announced that he has been named the American Football Coaches Association FCS Region 5 Coach of the Year. This honor comes on the heels of him being named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year following the conclusion of the regular season.

The Thunderbirds had a lot of first this season, including hosting their first playoff football game, making it to the Second Round of the FCS Playoffs by earning a First Round bye, and winning nine Division I games in a single season.

All of those accomplishments were made possible by coach Warren.

The winners will be honored at the American Football Coaches Awards, presented by Amway, broadcast live on the USA TODAY Sports Facebook page on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST. The awards show will air from the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center during the 2018 AFCA Convention.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.