SUU’s Warren named Big Sky Coach of the Year

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University head football coach Demario Warren has been named Coach of the Year in the Big Sky Conference following the team’s run to the Big Sky Conference Championship. Warren is sharing this year’s honor with Jody Sears from Sacramento State, as both coaches were honored by the league last week.

In just his second year in charge of the Thunderbird program, Warren led his team to a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 record in Big Sky Conference play. Warren has also been very solid at home, sitting with a 9-1 record over two years at Eccles Coliseum.

This hasn’t only been a season to remember for Warren, but for the entire Thunderbird team and fanbase. After dropping the season opener to Oregon, the Thunderbirds were able to right the ship with back-to-back wins over Stephen F. Austin and Northern Iowa. The Thunderbirds hit a bump in the road in Sacramento, falling to Sacramento State in their first Big Sky Conference game of the year. However, the Thunderbirds haven’t lost since and are riding a seven game winning streak into the FCS Playoffs.

Going into the season, the Thunderbirds were picked to finish seventh in the league. It’s fair to say that they proved plenty of people wrong this season.

Warren led the Thunderbirds to their second Big Sky Conference title in three seasons, when the Thunderbirds knocked off Northern Arizona 48-20 in their final game of the season.

He also led the team back to the FCS Playoffs for the third time in five years, where the T-Birds are awaiting the winner of a contest between Weber State and Western Illinois. The victor in that contest will take on the T-Birds on December 2 at 6 p.m. MT.

Southern Utah also won nine Division I games in a single season for the first time in the history of the program.

Overall, Warren now sits with a 15-7 overall record.