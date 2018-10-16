SUU’s Nickerson claims second Big Sky Athlete of the Week Award

OGDEN–Southern Utah’s Angie Nickerson claimed her second Big Sky Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week award of the season this week after an impressive performance in Wisconsin.

Nickerson finished at the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals with a time of 20:37.9 clocking a 15th place finish. She competed against some of the toughest teams in the nation and lead her team to an eighth place finish.

This is not the first time this season that Nickerson has lead her team to a big finish. At the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Nickerson was the first Thunderbirds to cross the finish line with a time of 20:21.1 leading the team to a 14th place finish.

Nickerson also competed at UC Riverside Invitational. In California, Nickerson was able to pull a first place finish with a time of 20:00.6. Nickerson claimed her first Big Sky Athlete of the Week award of the season after this performance.

Keep an eye on Nickerson as she competes at the Big Sky Championships on October 27 in Sacramento, California.