SUU’s Aytes to play in tourney

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah senior Jamal Aytes has been selected to compete in the first ever 3X3U National Championship , which will feature 128 players from 32 Division I Conferences. The announcement was made this morning live on Twitter.

Only players that have exhausted their collegiate eligibility can participate in the event.

At the end of the regular season Aytes was SUU’s second leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points per game. He also led the team in rebounding with an average of 5.3 per contest. He started in 17 of the 32 contests he appeared in.

Aytes will be playing for the Big Sky team, which will also feature Ryan Richardson from Weber State and Geno Luzcando from Idaho State.

The event will take place in San Antonio from March 30 – April 1 and is presented by Dos Equis. There is $100,000 worth of prize money up for grabs for those competing in the event.