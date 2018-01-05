SUU falls to Idaho State, 93-78

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Thunderbird men’s basketball team fell in their first road Big Sky Conference matchup of the season on Thursday night, as they were topped by the Bengals of Idaho State 93-78.

With the loss the Thunderbirds moved to 6-8 on the season and 0-3 in the Big Sky Conference.

“We obviously scored the ball, and we outrebounded them, but turnovers became a problem for us,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “They had 32 points off our turnovers, and it’s hard to win games when that happens. And defensively we’ve got to get stops, that’s been an ongoing issue and we’ll continue to work at it.”

With 8:49 to play in the contest the Thunderbirds trailed by just four, but the Bengals went on a quick 8-0 run thanks to back-to-back triples to up their lead to 12.

Down the stretch the Bengals didn’t allow the Thunderbirds to get within single digits, and pulled away with the victory.

Dwayne Morgan was the top player on the evening for the Thunderbirds, scoring 26 points and pulling in 10 rebounds. Four of those rebounds were on the offensive end.

“He’s getting in shape and he’s learning what we do,” Simon said about Morgan. “Obviously he’s a productive player, and he’s helped us on the glass, which is the main thing for us, and he’s able to score around the rim.”

Jadon Cohee had 13 points on the night, and dished out four assists. Jamal Aytes was the third T-Bird in double figures, finishing the evening with 12 points.

Brandon Boyd led the offensive effort for Idaho State, scoring 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Jared Stutzman finished the night with 23 points, making five shots from behind the three-point line.

The T-Birds will be in Ogden on Saturday for a matchup with the Wildcats of Weber State.

“We’ve just got to continue to get better, we’ve got to continue to work,” Simon said.