BREAKING: T-Birds move up in national football polls

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–Following their victory against Northern Colorado, the Thunderbird football team has moved up to the No. 17 and No. 23 spots in the two major FCS Polls.

In the STATS FCS Poll, the Thunderbirds rose to the No. 17 spot this week after entering the game against UNC as the No. 25 team in the poll. SUU received 1,246 votes this week to bump them up eight spots.

The Thunderbirds moved up from receiving votes to the No. 23 spot in the Week 9 FCS Coaches Poll, marking the first time they’ve been back in the poll since the 2015 campaign. The Thunderbirds received 89 votes, and were slotted ahead of Monmouth and Kennesaw State.

Southern Utah is one of four teams in the Big Sky Conference that appeared in the Coaches Poll, along with No. 11 Eastern Washington, No. 14 Weber State and No. 16 Northern Arizona. Southern Utah has defeated both EWU and WSU, and will play NAU in their final regular season contest of the year.

The Thunderbirds will return home this weekend for a matchup with the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota in a game scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Tickets for the game can be purchased at tbirdtickets.com or at the America First Event Center Ticket Office.