SUU women’s soccer team gets academic honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) has announced the winners of the Team Academic Awards from the 2016-17 academic year, and the Southern Utah University soccer team was one of 546 collegiate women’s soccer teams honored.

The Thunderbirds finished the 2016-17 academic year with a 3.46 team GPA. Nine members of the team finished with a 3.5 or higher and 16 were named to the Big Sky All-Academic team at the end of the season. Former Thunderbird Logan Harker was named class valedictorian when she graduated from SUU last spring with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Human Performance.

United Soccer Coaches annually celebrates the academic achievements of high school and college soccer teams whose student-athletes collectively demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their studies over the course of a full school year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point of average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.